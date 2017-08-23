501.5
Cops: Gun used in boy’s fatal shooting was stolen last year

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 9:20 am 08/23/2017 09:20am
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a handgun used by a 9-year-old New York boy to kill his younger brother was stolen from a firefighter who was later fired for his link to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2ir6JWr ) that police say former firefighter Edward “Ted” Ackerman reported last August that a 9mm Glock had been stolen from his unlocked pickup.

He was fired in April after being charged with tampering with evidence when an Onondaga County district attorney’s investigator was charged in a man’s hit-and-run death.

Police say the stolen gun was the same one that a boy fired inside his Syracuse family’s home early Monday, killing his 8-year-old brother, Shaleek Carrears.

Authorities don’t believe the shooting was intentional. Prosecutors are considering charges against the boys’ father for possessing the gun.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

