501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Construction spending fell 1.3…

Construction spending fell 1.3 percent in June

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 10:04 am 08/01/2017 10:04am
Share
In this Thursday, May 19, 2016, photo, workers construct a high-rise building in Boston. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in June. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending declined in June for the second time in three months, as spending on government construction projects plunged by the largest amount in 15 years.

The Commerce Department reports that construction spending fell 1.3 percent in June, the biggest drop since a 1.8 decline in April. Spending rose a tiny 0.3 percent in May.

The only positive reading in June was in non-residential construction, which ticked up 0.1 percent.

While construction has weakened in recent months, economists believe the slowdown will be temporary. They forecast that construction, particularly home construction, will rebound amid low unemployment.

Home construction declined 0.2 percent, the third consecutive decrease in that category. Government spending fell 5.4 percent, the biggest drop since a 6 percent decline in March 2002.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?