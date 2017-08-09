501.5
Confederate time capsule contained flag, newspapers, money

Confederate time capsule contained flag, newspapers, money

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 7:17 am 08/09/2017 07:17am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Newspapers, a Confederate flag and Confederate States of America dollar bills were among the items inside a time capsule that was found at the base of a memorial in Florida when the statue of a soldier was moved.

WFTV reports the capsule was opened Tuesday, nearly two months after the 106-year-old memorial nicknamed “Johnny Reb” was dismantled in Orlando following public outcry that the monument is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

The monument is being refurbished and re-erected in a section of a historic cemetery where 37 Confederate soldiers are buried. The process is costing taxpayers more than $120,000.

The capsule’s items were placed in protective bags so they can be documented. They’ll eventually be taken to the Orange County Regional History Center.

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

