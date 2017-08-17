501.5
Confederate flag stolen from public park in Georgia

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 7:18 am 08/17/2017 07:18am
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate flag has been stolen from a public park in a Georgia city.

Kennesaw police Officer Scott Luther confirmed to the Marietta Daily Journal that someone stole the flag sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning from Commemorative Park. Located in downtown Kennesaw, the park features monuments and plaques honoring victims from several conflicts and a Sept. 11, 2001, memorial.

Kennesaw resident Reid Jones started a Change.org petition on Monday calling for the removal of the flag. The petition had more than 3,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

Kennesaw city attorney Randall Bentley says state law prohibits the city from removing the flag.

Councilman Jimmy Dickens became Kennesaw’s first black council member in 2015. He says he’d like the flag to be put in a museum.

