501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Case dropped against Texas…

Case dropped against Texas jailers over inmate in dirty cell

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 11:31 am 08/01/2017 11:31am
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two former Texas jail sergeants in connection with a mentally ill prisoner who was ignored for weeks in his filthy cell.

Ricky Pickens-Wilson and John Figaroa were indicted in 2015 on allegations that they manipulated cell check records related to the Harris County jail inmate. The two subsequently were fired.

Harris County prosecutors asked that the case be dropped after a two-year statute of limitations expired. A judge agreed to the request Monday.

The inmate, Terry Goodwin, had been arrested on a marijuana charge while on probation.

Figaroa’s lawyer, Tommy Lafon, tells the Houston Chronicle he believes the two jailers were scapegoats. They initially were charged with a felony, but that was reduced to a misdemeanor because of problems with language in the indictment.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?