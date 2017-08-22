501.5
Buddy the blind sea lion goes to Los Angeles Zoo

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 1:44 am 08/22/2017 01:44am
In this Aug. 3, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Zoo, shows a nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy, who has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo. The zoo said Monday, April 21, that the approximately 10-year-old male sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May. (Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He’s big and he’s loud.

A nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo, where his vocalizations can be heard throughout the 133-acre (54-hectare) facility.

The zoo said Monday the approximately 10-year-old sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May.

Unable to hunt or defend himself, the huge pinniped was malnourished, emaciated and blind when he was rescued at Manhattan Beach in July 2016 and brought to the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

He was rehabilitated for 10 months but could not be released due to his injuries and blindness, so the zoo took him in.

Buddy lives with several harbor seals but the zoo expects more sea lions.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

