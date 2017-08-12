501.5
Boy, 14, accused of killing 2 last month in South Carolina

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 5:37 pm 08/12/2017 05:37pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old South Carolina boy has been accused in two separate fatal shootings last month.

The juvenile is charged with two counts of murder and gun possession during a violent crime for the killings in North Charleston. He is accused of shooting 22-year-old McGill Cason in the head July 2 as the victim drove away from a party. Authorities also say the 14-year-old and a 16-year-old killed 17-year-old Knowledge Sumpter of Lincolnville on July 20.

The Post and Courier reports Saturday that Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has not yet decided whether to pursue prosecuting the 14-year-old as an adult.

Police say the two teens were trying to rob Sumpter when the 14-year-old shot him in the chest. Sumpter was found dead in a yard the next day.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

