Bond reduced for texting driver in Ohio fatality case

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has reduced bond for an Ohio motorist accused of texting before her car hit three pedestrians, killing two 14-year-old girls and seriously injuring a 15-year-old boy.

A lawyer for 24-year-old Natasha Boggs, of New Franklin, said Wednesday his client is not a flight risk because she’s lived in the same town all her life. Bond was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000.

Boggs pleaded not guilty to several charges including involuntary manslaughter and texting while driving.

Authorities say Boggs was driving on a Coventry Township road May 28 when her car drifted across the white line known as the “fog line” and struck the teenagers.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, were killed.

The township is just south of Akron.

