501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Bizarre Foods host on…

Bizarre Foods host on new show, travel tips, addiction hope

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 10:08 am 08/02/2017 10:08am
Share
In this Thursday, July 20, 2017 photo, Travel Channel's "Bizzare Foods" host Andrew Zimmern, a four-time James Beard award-winning chef, samples Taiwanese noodle soup and pork roll at Happy Stony Noodle in Elmhurst, Queens in New York. His new show, "The Zimmern List," debuts in early 2018 showcasing his personal favorite places to eat when the cameras aren't rolling. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — The host of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” says his image is the “fat guy” who runs around the world eating bugs. But Andrew Zimmern says it’s been awhile since he’s eaten a bug or an organ on “Bizarre Foods.”

His goal is to make the show entertaining, but he also tries to educate viewers about history and culture.

His new show, “The Zimmern List,” debuts in early 2018, showcasing his personal favorite places to eat when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Zimmern recently visited Queens, New York, offering a glimpse of what the new show will look like. He stopped in Astoria at Muncan Food Corp., founded by an immigrant from the former Yugoslavia; then Kababish, a South Asian takeout place in Jackson Heights; and Happy Stony Noodle, a Taiwanese restaurant in Elmhurst.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Living News National News Travel News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?