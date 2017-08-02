BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 10:02 pm 08/02/2017 10:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 15 .634
Aberdeen (Orioles) 23 18 .561 3
Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 22 .463 7
Brooklyn (Mets) 13 28 .317 13
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 16 .610
West Virginia (Pirates) 24 17 .585 1
State College (Cardinals) 23 18 .561 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 18 .550
Auburn (Nationals) 16 25 .390 9
Batavia (Marlins) 15 26 .366 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 22 19 .537
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 19 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 19 21 .475
Lowell (Red Sox) 18 22 .450

___

Wednesday’s Games

State College 4, West Virginia 1

Hudson Valley at Lowell, ppd.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 4, Williamsport 3

State College at West Virginia, 8:14 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
