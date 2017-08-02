BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|13
|28
|.317
|13
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|25
|.390
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|26
|.366
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|19
|21
|.475
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|18
|22
|.450
|3½
___
State College 4, West Virginia 1
Hudson Valley at Lowell, ppd.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia 4, Williamsport 3
State College at West Virginia, 8:14 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.