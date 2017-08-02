BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 26 15 .634 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 23 18 .561 3 Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 22 .463 7 Brooklyn (Mets) 13 28 .317 13 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 16 .610 — West Virginia (Pirates) 24 17 .585 1 State College (Cardinals) 23 18 .561 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 22 18 .550 2½ Auburn (Nationals) 16 25 .390 9 Batavia (Marlins) 15 26 .366 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 22 19 .537 — Connecticut (Tigers) 19 19 .500 1½ Tri-City (Astros) 19 21 .475 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 18 22 .450 3½

Wednesday’s Games

State College 4, West Virginia 1

Hudson Valley at Lowell, ppd.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 4, Williamsport 3

State College at West Virginia, 8:14 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

