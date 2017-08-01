BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 25 15 .625 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 22 18 .550 3 Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 21 .475 6 Brooklyn (Mets) 13 27 .325 12 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 15 .625 — West Virginia (Pirates) 24 15 .615 ½ Williamsport (Phillies) 21 17 .553 3 State College (Cardinals) 22 18 .550 3 Auburn (Nationals) 16 25 .390 9½ Batavia (Marlins) 13 26 .333 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 22 19 .537 — Connecticut (Tigers) 19 18 .514 1 Tri-City (Astros) 19 21 .475 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 17 22 .436 4

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, TBD

Tri-City 5, Vermont 0

Auburn 5, State College 3

Hudson Valley 3, Staten Island 1

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

State College at West Virginia, TBD

State College at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

