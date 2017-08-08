501.5
Baby whale gets up close with Southern California beachgoers

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:25 pm 08/08/2017 08:25pm
This aerial photo provided by DolphinSafari.com shows a baby gray whale in Dana Point Harbor, seen during Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The whale, about 15 to 18 feet long, swam into a shallow children's area called Baby Beach and circled a pier. Kayakers were able to get within a few feet of the animal, which at one point swam under paddle boarders. (Domenic Biagini/DolphinSafari.com via AP)

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Southern California beachgoers have gotten up close and personal with a baby whale.

A gray whale about 15 to 18 feet long cruised into Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday morning. It swam into a shallow children’s area called Baby Beach and circled a pier.

Kayakers were able to get within a few feet of the animal, which at one point swam under paddleboarders.

Capt. Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the harbor, says the whale appeared to be a skinny juvenile who was foraging in the mud.

He says it’s probably the same whale that was spotted Monday farther south in a Carlsbad lagoon.

The whale eventually left the harbor. Anderson says it may be moving up the coast and could find its way to Oregon.

