501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Baby found under interstate…

Baby found under interstate overpass; suspect in custody

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 7:44 pm 08/22/2017 07:44pm
Share

MINDEN, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of aggravated kidnapping after a 2-month-old boy was found abandoned on the ledge of an interstate overpass.

Police say 25-year-old Kyshaun Wilson abducted the boy from a family he knew. He told police God told him to do it.

KSLA-TV reports police began searching for baby Elijah after he was discovered missing around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Wilson apparently gave the boy a bottle because he was crying before leaving the house with him.

Investigators say Wilson left the child beneath the I-20 overpass.

Police say Wilson confessed to a homeless man who called 911.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper says Elijah was found in a blanket, sleeping. He suffered only minor abrasions.

It was not immediately clear if Wilson has an attorney.

___

Information from: KSLA-TV, http://ksla.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?