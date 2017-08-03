501.5
Average US mortgage rates steady; 30-year at 3.93 percent

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 10:08 am 08/03/2017 10:08am
This Monday, July 10, 2017, photo shows new housing construction, in North Andover, Mass. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week after declining for two straight weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages inched up to 3.93 percent from 3.92 percent last week. While historically low, that’s still above last year’s average of 3.65 percent. The benchmark rate stood at 3.43 percent a year ago.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, slipped to 3.18 percent from 3.20 percent last week.

