Authorities searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 10:37 am 08/29/2017 10:37am
This pair of undated identification photos released by the U.S. Marshal's Office shows Eric Judkins, an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester, N.H., who failed to return to the facility Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017. Officials are seeking the public's help in finding the heavily tattooed escaped inmate, with designs covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands. (U.S. Marshal's Office via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.

The U.S. Marshals’ New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester. He failed to return to the facility on Monday night.

Judkins was serving part of a 27-month sentence for assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison.

Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17½-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.

