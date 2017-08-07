501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Authorities: 85-year-old Ohio dad…

Authorities: 85-year-old Ohio dad kills son in self-defense

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:15 pm 08/07/2017 05:15pm
Share

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 85-year-old man fatally shot his son in what authorities believe was self-defense during a domestic dispute in Ohio.

The Zanesville Times Recorder (http://ohne.ws/2wBIqqJ ) reports Guernsey County sheriff’s deputies said the victim’s mother called 911 Friday night, saying her 64-year-old son was intoxicated and threatened to kill her.

Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Williams said the son began firing at his 84-year-old mother while she was talking to the dispatcher and her husband retrieved a rifle and returned fire, fatally wounding his son.

The son died shortly after deputies arrived at the family’s home near Cumberland, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Columbus.

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe the fatal gunshot was fired in self-defense, and the father was released from custody.

No charges were filed.

___

Information from: Times Recorder, http://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?