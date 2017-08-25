501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Aspiring firefighter gets women…

Aspiring firefighter gets women out of burning building

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 6:31 am 08/25/2017 06:31am
Share

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — An aspiring firefighter in Massachusetts says she was driving home from an agility trial when she encountered an unexpected second test of her skills: a burning building with no firefighters in sight.

Jackie Giacchetti says she didn’t think twice when she saw the black smoke billowing in Weymouth on Thursday. She pulled over, ran inside and got two women to safety. Then she went to a nearby home and warned another person of the danger.

The fire spread from the building to a home and a shed. One firefighter was injured battling the flames but is expected to recover. The cause is under investigation.

Giacchetti plans to attend a firefighting academy in the fall. She wants to work for the Braintree Fire Department.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?