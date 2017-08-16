501.5
Arrest made after stray bullet killed young Kentucky boy

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 2:49 pm 08/16/2017 02:49pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 7-year-old Kentucky boy who was shot in the head by a stray bullet as he ate cake at his kitchen table earlier this year.

Louisville police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Wyatt Williams was arrested in the May slaying of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Police scheduled a media briefing for Wednesday afternoon to provide details of the arrest.

In the days after the shooting, police pleaded for the public’s help in tracking down the child’s killer. His death became a tragic symbol in the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

Hobbs was playing on his iPad and eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table when a bullet flew through a window and struck him in the head.

