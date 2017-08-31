501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Army declares dead final…

Army declares dead final 2 on downed Hawaii helicopter

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 7:35 pm 08/31/2017 07:35pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — The Army has declared dead the final two soldiers missing after a Black Hawk helicopter with a crew of five crashed off Hawaii earlier this month.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas, were both pilots. Their remains haven’t been found.

The 25th Infantry Division said Thursday that the change came after the Army’s adjutant general approved the results of an investigation into their personnel status.

The other three soldiers were declared dead last week after DNA analysis found evidence of their remains among crash debris.

Their helicopter went down off Oahu during nighttime training on Aug. 15.

The 41-year-old Woeber had deployed to Afghanistan and Egypt. The 32-year-old Cantrell deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Iraq.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?