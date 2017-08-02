501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Armed customer kills suspect…

Armed customer kills suspect during Arizona pharmacy robbery

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 2:18 am 08/02/2017 02:18am
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.

Phoenix police tell the Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2uUHdgm ) that a man jumped the pharmacy counter, pointed the gun at people and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist. An armed customer shot and wounded him.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers found about a dozen workers and customers hiding in the Walgreens from the suspect who was still inside.

After officers cleared the store, a police dog pulled the suspect away from his gun.

Police administered CPR to the man, but he died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the customer who shot him.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?