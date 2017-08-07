501.5
Arkansas inmates snatch keys, take control of part of prison

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 7:07 pm 08/07/2017 07:07pm
FILE - In this photo taken May 13, 2011 file photo, a guard is shown in a tower at the Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Unit near Tucker, Ark. Arkansas prison officials said Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 that six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at the maximum security prison and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Monday in a statement that the inmates took the keys during recreation call at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, 30 miles southeast of Little Rock.

A department spokesman had no further details. The department said its emergency response teams area on the scene. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said troopers were at the scene, but had not been asked to enter the prison.

Last month, a guard fired three warning shots at the same prison after two guards and an inmate were attacked in a solitary confinement area.

