AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 a.m. EDT

A back road to hope: US immigrants stream over into Canada
DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift’s ribs
Could voting fraud panel create an easy target for hackers?
Take down: Hackers looking to shut down factories for pay
US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home
Tip leads to arrest of suspect in Missouri officer’s death
Insurer: Miami is more vulnerable to hurricanes like Andrew
AP PHOTOS: Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
American flight underscores hazards posed by turbulence
Postal Service bets on higher stamp prices to fix woes
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.