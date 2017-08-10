AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 a.m. EDT

AP Exclusive: Maggot case gives rare look at neglect probes
Guam’s residents concerned but have faith in US military
Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
Free-speech debate swirls as officials block on social media
Trump administration urged to avoid salmon protection rules
The Latest: Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
Hearing resumes in pledge’s fatal fall at Penn State frat
Beware at the pump: Black market fuel is making millions
Mom says she didn’t want incident to define Swift’s life
Arizona dogged by suit over quality of health care in prison
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.