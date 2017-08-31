501.5
AP Top U.S. News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 12:00 am 08/31/2017 12:00am
Houston sees glimmer of hope after Harvey but threats loom

The Latest: Death toll 31 as 6 more fatalities confirmed

Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flood

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans protest, decry austerity measures

Chicago police superintendent undergoes transplant surgery

1 arrested in fast-moving fire near hard-hit California town

Birds-eye view of flooded Houston captures Harvey’s totality

Grim reality in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey: More dead

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Harvey leaving Texas; death toll rises

‘Hell’s breaking loose’: A 911 center under siege by Harvey

