AP Top U.S. News at 11:10 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:00 am 08/08/2017 12:00am
US scientists contradict Trump’s climate claims

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift’s ribs

New supercomputer seen as big boost for science, Wyoming

Fired Google engineer files complaint, weighs legal options

Experts: Lives at risk if no sleep tests for train engineers

First medical marijuana dispensary opening in Hawaii

Keystone XL foes question proposed route through Nebraska

Newborn Hawaiian monk seal to be moved out of Waikiki

Docs: Bomb threats suspect offered services on dark net

Trump administration sides with Ohio on purging voter rolls

