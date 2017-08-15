501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 12:00 am 08/15/2017 12:00am
Share

Charlottesville driver previously accused of beating mother

White nationalists: Charlottesville just a beginning

Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina

Trump arrives home in New York, but protesters don’t see him

The Latest: Intel CEO resigns from Trump business council

Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor’s side in groping lawsuit

Trump considers Arpaio pardon; critics call out president

‘Out for blood’: Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank

US WWII vet returns Japanese flag to fallen soldier’s family

Holocaust memorial vandalized for second time this summer

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?