AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 12:00 am 08/28/2017 12:00am
Rescuers pluck hundreds from rising floodwaters in Houston

Sam Speights’ desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey

The Latest: Abbott says 1,000 more guard troops called up

Hurricane Harvey the latest threat to flood-prone Houston

Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

Black-clad anarchists storm Berkeley rally, assaulting 5

‘We carry guns’: Armed judges in spotlight after Ohio attack

Police: Concrete slab may hold remains of long-missing woman

Harvey dilemma: Stay as water rises or risk flooded roads?

