AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:00 am 08/17/2017 12:00am
Charlottesville violence revives painful past for minorities

Donald Trump’s die-hard supporters show no signs of straying

Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers’ deaths

Federal court: Arkansas can block Planned Parenthood money

Business execs shunned Trump panels before he disbanded them

Confederate monuments removed or vandalized across the US

Ousted chief justice makes runoff in Alabama Senate race

Missouri regulators reject massive Midwest wind power line

National Parks Service ends ban on disposable water bottles

5 missing after Army helicopter goes down, items found

