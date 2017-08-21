AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Jerry Lewis, comedy icon and telethon host dies, at 91

Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

1979 Klan-Nazi attack survivor hopes for a ‘justice river’

Fallen forensics: Judges routinely allow disavowed science

Fallen forensics: What a 2016 report has to say about them

Lewis’ MDA telethons were full of emotion, star appearances

Comedian, civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84

Sex offenders can live next door to victims in many states

Former health chiefs to Trump: Avoid new ‘Obamacare’ crisis

Prosecutors: Prof killed boyfriend as part of sexual fantasy

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.