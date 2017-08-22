501.5
AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 12:00 am 08/22/2017 12:00am
Eclipse watchers: ‘Really, really, really awesome’

‘A primal experience’: Americans dazzled by solar eclipse

Eclipse science: From galloping giraffes to solar wisps

Anger over rally violence boils over in Charlottesville

Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer

Navy ship in collision named for McCain’s dad, grandfather

Trump returns to Arizona _ and a chaotic political landscape

Cosby seeks new legal team ahead of sexual assault retrial

Former sect member has been trying to expose group for years

Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted

