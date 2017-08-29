501.5
AP Top U.S. News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 12:00 am 08/29/2017 12:00am
More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed

Most Harvey flood victims uninsured, face big bills alone

Shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 at library shakes city

‘Need help’: Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails

Public health dangers loom in Harvey-hit areas

Trump eagerly confronts tricky politics of natural disasters

Scientists say Harvey may be the soggy sign of future storms

Anarchist rampage in Berkeley renews free speech debate

Already-pardoned Arpaio asks judge to undo conviction

AP PHOTOS: Torrential rains flood vast areas of Houston

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

