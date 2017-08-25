501.5
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:00 am 08/25/2017 12:00am
The Latest: Clerk just happy to have touched winning ticket

Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown

AP Explains: What’s a national monument?

Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot

Harvey’s perfect storm recipe: Warm water, calm air up high

Bay area leaders strive to protect speech, prevent violence

Amazon to cut prices on Whole Foods staples like eggs, beef

Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

Shopping by voice on Amazon or Google device could cost you

Judge tosses suits over ‘100 percent Parmesan’ claims

