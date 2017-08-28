501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: Torrential rains…

AP PHOTOS: Torrential rains flood vast areas of Houston

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 7:38 pm 08/28/2017 07:38pm
Share
Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains pour down on Houston for the fourth straight day as rescuers continue plucking people from the floodwaters spawned by the storm that started off as Hurricane Harvey.

About 30 inches of rain have fallen so far — with another two more feet in the forecast.

At least 2,000 people have been saved from their flooded homes and vehicles, emergency crews say.

Harvey has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths, including a woman killed Monday in the town of Porter, northeast of Houston, when a large oak tree dislodged by heavy rains toppled onto her trailer home.

A Houston television station reported Monday that six family members were believed to have drowned when their van was swept away by floodwaters. The KHOU report was attributed to three family members the station did not identify. No bodies have been recovered.

Here are photos of the storm’s destruction.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?