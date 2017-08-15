501.5
Big tree falls in Central Park, injuring woman and 3 kids

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 3:10 pm 08/15/2017 03:10pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.

Police and fire officials say rescuers were called midmorning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street in Manhattan.

Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound and the tree crashed seconds later. They say the woman briefly lost consciousness. She had two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.

Authorities say the four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Online images show the uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

The crash happened the same day that a tree fell during a popular religious festival in Portugal, killing more than a dozen people.

