Abuse survivors say ex-priest should be kept far from kids

BOSTON (AP) — A group representing survivors of priest sex abuse is calling for a former Boston priest recently released from prison to be placed in a secure treatment facility far from children.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has launched an online petition urging the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston and the state to take the extra measures after Paul Shanley was released last week.

The 86-year-old Shanley was convicted of raping a boy in the 1980s and served 12 years in prison. He settled into an apartment across from a children’s dance studio in Ware, 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston.

The St. Louis-based Survivors Network said Thursday Shanley should get treatment for sexual issues, have no access to children and be monitored with a GPS bracelet.

A lawyer says Shanley is harmless.

The archdiocese hasn’t commented.

