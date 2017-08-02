501.5
93-year-old judge retiring in Chicago after decades on bench

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 6:53 am 08/02/2017 06:53am
CHICAGO (AP) — A 93-year-old judge who issued rulings on everything from desegregation to prisoners’ rights is retiring after nearly four decades on the federal bench in Illinois.

Chicago’s U.S. District Court announced Tuesday that Milton Shadur will be retiring effective next month.

Among the thousands of cases he’s presided over was a copyright lawsuit brought by NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Shadur told the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin that he hadn’t intended to retire, but complications from recent surgery changed his mind.

Chief U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo called Shadur “simply a legend.”

Shadur graduated from the University of Chicago at age 18 with a degree in math and physics. President Jimmy Carter appointed the World War II veteran to the bench in 1980. Shadur and his wife have been married 71 years.

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin , http://www.chicagolawbulletin.com

