4 killed in California highway wreck after car overheated

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says two adults and two children were killed in a highway crash after one car smashed into another vehicle that had overheated.

The wreck happened Friday on eastbound Interstate 10 in Fontana, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

Officer Jesus Garcia says a Honda sedan overheated and had pulled over before one of the women inside called her husband for help. Shortly before the husband arrived, a Nissan Frontier had veered off the highway, slamming into the Honda and a Toyota Tacoma that had stopped to help.

The husband’s wife and two children in the Honda were killed, as was the Tacoma’s male driver.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 10 was backed up more than 5 miles, with two lanes remaining closed throughout the afternoon.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.