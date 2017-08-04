501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 4 killed in California…

4 killed in California highway wreck after car overheated

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 7:10 pm 08/04/2017 07:10pm
Share

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says two adults and two children were killed in a highway crash after one car smashed into another vehicle that had overheated.

The wreck happened Friday on eastbound Interstate 10 in Fontana, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

Officer Jesus Garcia says a Honda sedan overheated and had pulled over before one of the women inside called her husband for help. Shortly before the husband arrived, a Nissan Frontier had veered off the highway, slamming into the Honda and a Toyota Tacoma that had stopped to help.

The husband’s wife and two children in the Honda were killed, as was the Tacoma’s male driver.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 10 was backed up more than 5 miles, with two lanes remaining closed throughout the afternoon.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?