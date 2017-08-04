501.5
4 killed in 2-vehicle crash on state highway in Vermont

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:04 pm 08/07/2017 06:04pm
BRIDPORT, Vt. (AP) — State police say four people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on a roadway in Vermont.

The collision happened early Monday afternoon on Vermont Route 22A in Bridport near the border with Shoreham.

Police say a car crashed into an oncoming pickup truck. The four occupants of the car died. Their names have not been released.

The two occupants of the truck were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Route 22A was closed for the afternoon and reopened Monday evening.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

