3 people dead, curfew in place on Indian reservation

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:53 pm 08/05/2017 05:53pm
LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a residence on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana. The tribe has instituted an emergency curfew.

The FBI said Saturday that three people were shot and killed Friday afternoon in Lodge Grass. Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis said autopsies were planned Saturday.

Officials have not released the names and ages of the victims or the conditions of the injured. No arrests have been made.

The tribe announced a curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice. All vehicles traveling on the reservation while the curfew is in effect are subject to being stopped, and all occupants being ordered to present valid identification.

The FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Big Horn County sheriff’s office are investigating.

