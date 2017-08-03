3 graduates get $20K each in transgender bathroom settlement

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district paid three transgender graduates $20,000 each to settle their lawsuit challenging its restroom policy.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2umikLU ) obtained the financial information Tuesday from the Pine-Richland School District under the state’s Right-to-Know law. The plaintiffs’ attorneys received $75,000.

The district last week agreed to let students use restrooms corresponding to their “consistently and uniformly asserted gender identity” in settling the suit by the three students.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October to overturn interim rules that required students to use restrooms corresponding to their anatomical sex.

The interim rules were used after some parents complained other students’ privacy was violated by letting transgender students use the restrooms of their choosing.

