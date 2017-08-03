501.5
3 charged in bribery conspiracy tied to marijuana dispensary

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 10:03 am 08/03/2017 10:03am
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors say three family members conspired to pay bribes to suburban Detroit officials to try to get them to allow a medical marijuana dispensary.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday the indictment against 54-year-old Mike Baydoun, his 52-year-old brother Ali Baydoun and 38-year-old nephew Jalal Baydoun. The indictment says they conspired last year to bribe the mayor, police chief and three City Council members in Garden City.

Court records didn’t yet list lawyers for the Dearborn Heights men.

Federal authorities say they were willing to pay $150,000 if they could get a permit for a dispensary approved by City Council. Prosecutors say Ali Baydoun in December handed an official an envelope with $15,000, apparently $5,000 for three council members.

The official gave the envelope to the FBI.

