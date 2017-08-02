2nd man sentenced for killing sparked by spilled coffee

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A second person has been sentenced for his role in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Connecticut fast-food restaurant sparked by a spilled cup of coffee.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2fvOeix ) reports that 24-year-old James McLamb was sentenced Wednesday to five years behind bars in the March 2015 killing of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles outside a Stamford McDonald’s.

Prosecutors say Muralles had just left the restaurant with his coffee when he bumped into McLamb and Marquest Hall and accidentally spilled some on Hall.

Prosecutors say McLamb, of New Haven, punched Muralles, before Hall stabbed him twice.

McLamb pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and apologized to Muralles’ family in court.

Hall, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

