501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 more homes condemned…

2 more homes condemned as huge Florida sinkhole grows

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 11:17 am 08/05/2017 11:17am
Share

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say a sinkhole that swallowed two homes last month is growing.

Pasco County officials said in a news release Saturday that a large chunk of the hole’s edge has collapsed. Two more homes in Land O’Lakes, a Tampa suburb, have been condemned.

The sinkhole, which opened up July 14, is now about 260 feet (79 meters) wide at its widest point.

Crews have brought in earth to stabilize the banks. Once the edges are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris.

Dump trucks are scheduled to bring in boulders Saturday to try to stabilize one side of the sinkhole so a small barge can be brought in. Authorities hope to create a boat ramp so they can work from the barge, which will float on water in the sinkhole.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?