2 arrested in case of missing pregnant woman; baby found

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 9:01 am 08/25/2017 09:01am
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.

Police Chief David Todd released a statement early Friday saying a 32-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Formal charges are pending.

The missing woman, 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, was last seen at her apartment Saturday afternoon. Authorities found a newborn in an apartment in the building Thursday but haven’t said whether Greywind is the baby’s mother.

The two suspects are Greywind’s neighbors. Todd says Greywind had gone to the apartment to help with a sewing project before disappearing.

