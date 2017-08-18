18-year-old sentenced to prison for Chinese food robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a robbery when he was a teenager that resulted in the death of a Chinese food deliveryman.

Police say 49-year-old Rendong Zheng was delivering food to the Philadelphia housing complex where Tyquail Duffy and a 14-year-old accomplice lived when he was shot in April 2015.

The accomplice testified against Duffy, but Duffy was found not guilty of murder in May. He was convicted of robbery.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2vfrokw ) Duffy was sentenced Monday to a maximum of 35 years in prison. The judge also ordered Duffy to pay for Zheng’s funeral expenses.

Duffy’s defense attorney says his client, now 18, was 15 at the time of the robbery and has since matured.

