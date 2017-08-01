501.5
1,700-pound barbecue pit stolen from Albuquerque restaurant

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 4:04 am 08/01/2017 04:04am
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police are investigating a bizarre heist of a 1,700-pound barbecue pit from a popular Albuquerque restaurant.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (https://goo.gl/5oXrHZ) police say the black and red 200-gallon smoker smoke was stolen early Sunday.

Daniel Morgan, the owner of Pepper’s Ole Fashion BBQ, says the smoker was cooking up a batch of brisket when it was taken.

Morgan says most of the meat the restaurant serves is prepared in an indoor barbecue pit and he uses the custom built apparatus for catering gigs.

No arrests have been made.

Morgan says he considered launching a crowdfunding page to help cover the $5,800 costs of a replacement.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

