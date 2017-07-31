501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Yellowstone grizzlies removed from…

Yellowstone grizzlies removed from threatened species list

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 11:39 am 07/31/2017 11:39am
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.

It will be up to the courts again to decide whether they stay off the list.

The decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove federal protections from the approximately 700 bears living across 19,000 square miles in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming took effect Monday.

The bears were determined to be a threatened species in 1975.

The U.S. government attempted to lift protections in 2007, when their numbers topped 600, but two federal courts ruled the bears were still threatened.

Wildlife advocates, conservation groups and Native American tribes have already filed notice that they will sue to reinstate the protections.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News Science News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?