Wounded bunny: Pet rabbit survives being shot with arrow

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 8:21 am 07/07/2017 08:21am
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A pet rabbit is recovering after being found running loose in Alabama with an arrow shot through its face.

Colbert County Animal Control officer Anthony Wilbanks tells the TimesDaily of Florence he received a call Thursday about an injured rabbit underneath a home in Sheffield. He says he found a large, white rabbit with an arrow piercing its head.

Wilbanks says he’s amazed the rabbit was alive. He managed to capture the bunny and take it to Quad-Cities Animal Clinic, where the arrow was removed.

The rabbit is improving and is expected to survive.

Wilbanks says similar incidents of other animals, including ducks and hawks, being shot with an arrow have been reported in the area since last year. He says such shootings are criminal acts.

___

Information from: TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com/

