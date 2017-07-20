501.5
World TeamTennis Glance

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 10:15 pm 07/20/2017 10:15pm
W L Pct. GB
Washington 3 1 .750
San Diego 2 1 .667 ½
New York 2 2 .500 1
Orange County 1 2 .333
Philadelphia 1 2 .333
Springfield 1 2 .333
Wednesday’s Matches

Washington 22, Orange County 15

Philadelphia 25, New York 13

Thursday’s Matches

Washington 23, San Diego 16

Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

