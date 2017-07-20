World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Orange County
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Springfield
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Wednesday’s Matches
Washington 22, Orange County 15
Philadelphia 25, New York 13
Washington 23, San Diego 16
Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.
New York at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
