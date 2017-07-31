World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Orange County
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Springfield
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Monday’s Matches
New York 21, Springfield 18
Orange County 24 San Diego 17
Washington at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.
New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Final
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
|Carlsbad, Calif.
Top two teams, 11 p.m.
