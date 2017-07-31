World TeamTennis Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 11:33 pm 07/31/2017 11:33pm
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
San Diego 7 5 .583
Orange County 7 5 .583
New York 7 6 .538 ½
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1
Springfield 6 7 .462
Washington 4 8 .333 3
Monday’s Matches

New York 21, Springfield 18

Orange County 24 San Diego 17

Tuesday’s Matches

Washington at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Final
Saturday, Aug. 5
At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Carlsbad, Calif.

Top two teams, 11 p.m.

